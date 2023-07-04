Man, 35, dies after hit by pickup leaving Monroe Co. fireworks show

A 35-year-old Monroe man was killed Monday after being struck by a pickup truck that was leaving a fireworks show in Frenchtown Township, officials said.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to the scene of the crash on State Park Drive southeast of Durocher Street in the township, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man was walking northwest on State Park Drive in the southeast lane of travel with another pedestrian. At the time, the lane was being used to alleviate the congested traffic of vehicles leaving the Sterling State Park fireworks show, police said. The road had barricades and police officers who were directing vehicles northeast onto the southeast travel lane toward North Dixie Highway.

As the victim walked in the roadway, he was struck by a black 2014 Ford F-150, which then fled the area. The pedestrian who had been struck came to rest in the middle of the southeast lane of travel, officials said. Investigators later identified the victim as David S. Revels II.

Revels was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, they said.

Later, witnesses told deputies the truck was being driven recklessly. In addition, other witnesses called the sheriff's office and reported information that lead detectives to identify the pickup's driver as a 23-year-old Monroe man.

Deputies located the man and arrested him. He is currently being housed at the Monroe County Jail while awaiting charges.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez