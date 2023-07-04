FBI announces $25K reward for tips leading to missing Lansing girl

The FBI on Tuesday announced a $25,000 reward for tips to find a 2-year-old girl authorities said was kidnapped two days earlier by a man accused of stabbing her mother.

During a press conference at Lansing City Hall, Acting Special Agent in Charge Devin Kowalski of the bureau's Michigan field office stressed the community is critical to helping solve the case as investigators continue their "relentless, around the clock" work.

"We need you," he said.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee vowed his agency and multiple partners would "stay the course" in the search effort stretching from the state Capitol to Detroit: "We will not give up," he said. "We want Wynter home with her family."

They also urge anyone with information about Wynter's whereabouts to call the FBI tip line at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov

More:Grandmother describes 'emotional rollercoaster' after girl, 2, taken in Lansing

Wynter has braided shoulder-length hair and she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows on it. Michigan State Police said Monday that investigators believe Wynter could be in Metro Detroit. They also said the FBI is leading the investigation

Rashad Trice, 26, the man accused of stabbing Wynter's mother, was arrested in St. Clair Shores early Monday, according to authorities. Investigators said Trice and Wynter's mother had a relationship.

Lansing police officers were called at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 3000 block of Beau Jardin Drive near Jolly Road and Interstate 496. They found Wynter's mother with stab wounds and signs of physical assault. The woman told officers she had been stabbed by Trice and that he had taken her 2-year-old daughter.

The mother had been hospitalized in stable condition but has since been released, Sosebee said Tuesday.

Officials said they believe Trice traveled east on Interstate 96 from Lansing into Detroit and then got on east Interstate 94 until he exited the freeway in St. Clair Shores.

"This is the route we believe that Rashad Trice may have taken with 2-year-old Wynter Smith in the car the night of 7/2," Lansing police tweeted Monday night. "If you are driving on this route tomorrow, we ask you to watch out for anything unusual along the way that could possibly lead us to Wynter."

Trice remains hospitalized under police supervision and is expected to be sent to Ingham County once cleared, Sosebee said. Police are continuing to interview him, the chief said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

mhicks@detroitnews.com