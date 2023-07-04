Southeast Michigan faces another Ozone Action Day; warmth, storms ahead

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared another day for elevated ozone levels in Metro Detroit.

Wednesday is set to be the region's 13th Ozone Action Day so far in 2023, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments said in a statement. Tuesday was the 12th. Such days alert residents that pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.

"It is important for local governments, businesses, and individuals to do what they can to voluntarily lower pollutant emissions on Ozone Action Days when high levels of ozone are expected," SEMCOG said. "Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause a variety of health problems, particularly for the elderly, children, and people with asthma or other respiratory issues."

To help minimize ozone formation, residents are advised to take steps including delaying lawn-mowing until evening or the next day; driving less; avoiding refueling your vehicle during daylight hours; and reducing electricity use.

The area faced a string of Ozone Action Days last week as smoke from Canadian wildfires filled the air. Late Tuesday, AirNow.gov reported Detroit had an air quality index of 71, in the "moderate" range.

While the "measurements were pretty low for today," the numbers should rise Wednesday along with the temperatures, which also have an impact on the alerts, said Steven Freitag, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township.

The mercury reached 88 at Detroit Metro Airport on Tuesday, NWS records show. Highs on each Independence Day since 2018 have risen into the upper 80s or above, according to the weather service.

On Wednesday, the thermometer could climb into the low 90s ahead of a cold front entering the region, Freitag said.

That could also spark showers with isolated to scattered thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the low hovers in the 70s, according to the NWS website.

The forecast calls for more showers on Thursday, with temperatures in the mid 80s. After that, Freitag said, the region is "back into a cooler, normal pattern for Friday and Saturday."

