Bridge rehab closes U.S.-bound span of Blue Water Bridge until October

For the rest of the summer, the U.S.-bound span of the Blue Water Bridge is closed to traffic for maintenance work, starting Wednesday and lasting into October, officials said.

All U.S.-bound traffic will instead be directed to the Canada-bound span, which will carry traffic in both directions for the duration of the work, according to the Federal Bridge Corp. Limited, an entity of the Canadian government that owns the Canadian side of the Michigan-to-Ontario crossing.

One lane will be reserved for westbound traffic coming into Michigan, and two lanes will be used for eastbound traffic heading into Canada, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

All toll lanes will remain open as traffic approaches the toll plazas on both sides of the bridge across the St. Clair River.

"The rehabilitation work is not expected to have significant traffic disruptions to travellers or to the local community," the Federal Bridge Corp. Limited said Wednesday in a statement.

The westbound span undergoing the rehab work is the original three-lane Blue Water Bridge, which opened in 1938 and was renovated in 1999.

Cars headed into the U.S. were experiencing a 30 minute wait around 11 a.m. Wednesday, while commercial trucks were waiting 75 minutes at the crossing. The delays headed into Canada were shorter at about 20 minutes for cars and 15 for trucks, according to the Blue Water bridge's Twitter updates.

MDOT said that dedicated lanes for commuter pass holders and buses will not be accommodated during the project, and that wide loads will be limited to less than 11 feet.

The Blue Water Bridge was the fourth busiest U.S.-Canada crossing last year, with 3.9 vehicle crossings, behind Buffalo/Niagara Falls, Detroit and Blaine, Washington, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The Blue Water was the second busiest U.S.-Canada crossing for commercial trucks in 2022, behind only Detroit's Ambassador Bridge.

Signs are being placed to help redirect traffic and reduce delays, and officials on both sides of the border are revising their daily traffic management procedures to help ensure an "efficient flow of vehicles," the Federal Bridge Corp. Limited said.

The agency is encouraging drivers to check the bridge's 24-hour live traffic camera feed and to follow @BlueWaterBridge on Twitter for traffic wait time updates.

