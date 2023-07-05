Driver, 26, in critical condition after Tuesday crash in Kimball Township

Officials are investigating a crash that left two drivers injured — one critically — on Tuesday in Kimball Township, according to St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m at the intersection of Wadhams and Dove roads in Kimball Township, about 12 miles southwest of the Blue Water Bridge. The driver of a YZ450 dirt bike was traveling west on Dove Road, failed to yield at the stop sign, and crashed into a 2022 Mercedes Benz Sprinter van, which was traveling southbound on Wadham Road. The van overturned onto its roof and into a ditch, police said in a news release.

Police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The 26-year-old Richmond driver of the dirt bike was initially transported to Lake Huron Medical Center before being airlifted to McLaren Macomb and was in critical condition Wednesday. The 25-year-old Kimball Township van driver was transported to McLaren Port Huron, police said.

No further details were released.

St Clair County sheriff's deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, Tri-Hospital EMS and the Kimball Fire Department.

