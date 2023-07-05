Search continues for missing 2-year-old girl as alleged kidnapper recovers from injuries

As dozens of police officers searched Lansing-area freeways Wednesday for clues to the whereabouts of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, her alleged kidnapper was recovering from multiple injuries in a Macomb County hospital while law enforcement officials said they expect him to face criminal charges in two counties.

Wynter was reported missing from her Lansing apartment at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, after police say her mother was sexually assaulted and stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Rashad Trice. The alleged victim managed to stab Trice in the lower abdomen during the attack, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said.

Wynter's one-year-old brother was in the apartment during the assault, although police say Trice left the boy behind and took Wynter with him, stealing his ex-girlfriend's white 2013 Chevrolet Impala and driving toward Metro Detroit. An Amber Alert was issued, and police throughout Michigan were told to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores early Monday after he allegedly tried to slam the Impala into a St. Clair Shores police cruiser and grab an Eastpointe officer's gun. Officers used a Taser on Trice, arrested him, and took him to a hospital to recover from his injuries, police said.

With Trice in custody, Sosebee said dozens of police officers continued to search for the missing girl. The FBI on Tuesday announced a $25,000 reward for tips to help find Wynter, who has braided shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows on it.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the FBI and Michigan State Police. Sosebee said Wednesday's search is focused on highways in the Lansing area.

"We've sent out two groups of 40 cops, with volunteers from departments throughout Ingham County and other areas," the chief said. "We'll be looking on the highways for areas that might have been missed during the other searches."

Sosebee said he's working with Ingham County Prosecutors to determine what charges to bring against Trice.

"He's going to be be arraigned here in Ingham County (when he recovers from his injuries) although we're not sure what charges," Sosebee said. "We're still working out the charges. He's also expected to face charges in the Detroit area."

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said he was expecting warrant requests seeking charges against Trice stemming from his alleged actions leading up to his arrest.

At 4:45 a.m. Monday, about five hours after Trice allegedly left the Lansing apartment with Wynter, St. Clair Shores police officers on patrol spotted the suspect's car driving on Harper near 9 Mile road.

"The St. Clair Shores Police Officer attempted a traffic stop," police said in a statement. "The suspect fled from police, leading them on a short pursuit which ended near Little Mack and 10 Mile. The suspect came to a stop after colliding with another St. Clair Shores Police vehicle."

Eastpointe Police officers, who regularly monitor police radio traffic from nearby communities, heard a call go out for help and joined in the chase, said Eastpointe Police Lt. Alex Holish.

"During the chase, the suspect collided with a St. Clair Shores car," Holish said. "Our officers assisted with trying to arrest the suspect, who refused to get out of his car. The officers had to break the window to try to get him out; they didn't know if he was armed or not at that point, so they had him at gunpoint. He grabbed our officer's gun, but the officer was able to retain the weapon. A St. Clair Shores officer used his Taser on the subject and he was taken into custody."

St. Clair Shores police said in their release that one of their officers received medical treatment for injuries sustained in the collision, but was not hospitalized.

"The suspect also sustained injuries from the collision and was transported to a local hospital for treatment," the release said.

Lucido said he expects to bring charges against Trice "within a few days for multiple counts, including his attempt to disarm a police officer, and fleeing and eluding. But medically, I can't arraign him in the hospital, so we have to wait until he's well enough. Then, we can arraign him, and they can then take him back to Ingham County to face whatever charges they'll bring."

Authorities also urge anyone with information about Wynter Cole-Smith's whereabouts to call the FBI tip line at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

