Ted Douglas, former Detroit News editorial writer, reporter, dies at 94

Ted Douglas entered journalism as a teenager and spent nearly 50 years carving out an enviable career that brought him to Detroit and around the world.

Some say it was a perfect fit for an insatiably curious reader and thinker.

“He’s your quintessential print newspaper man,” said his daughter, Mary Guthrie. “He chose the right career because he was a prolific storyteller his whole life.”

Mr. Douglas, a former Detroit News reporter and editorial writer, died Friday, June 23, 2023. He was 94.

The Ontario native spent much of his career at The News, which he joined in 1968 as a reporter.

He covered foreign relations and defense, traveling to as many as 25 countries, his daughter said.

That included to Northern Ireland, where part of a hotel he stayed in exploded, countries in the Iron Curtain and on a President Richard Nixon trip to China, relatives recalled.

Mr. Douglas was dispatched abroad so often, and with little notice, “he kept a packed suitcase in the trunk of his car so if he got sent somewhere far away, he could just jump on the plane and go,” Guthrie said.

But the work, even with its risks, suited Mr. Douglas.

“It was exciting,” his daughter said. “He loved finding the person to interview that was on the inside that nobody else got to somehow. He always found a way to find those people so he could get the inside scoop to the story he was covering.”

Being a Windsor-based newshound had other advantages, as well, Guthrie recalled. “Because he held a Canadian passport, there were places he could go that American reporters couldn’t.”

Long after Mr. Douglas left his reporting days behind, the memories remained.

“Ted was a wonderful colleague who shared his worldly knowledge and had his fair share of stories about covering local and international affairs,” said Richard Burr, former associate editorial page editor and current Metro editor at The News. “He liked to tell the story about staying at a four-star hotel in London that he really liked when he was covering international stories in Britain. But he was dismayed once when he told his editor where he was staying and the editor insisted he upgrade to a five-star hotel in London that Ted didn’t like as much. But that was a different era of newspapers.”

Mr. Douglas became an editorial writer at The News and a member of the policy board.

In 1981, he was awarded the Eugene C. Pulliam Fellowship for Editorial Writers by what is now known as the Society of Professional Journalists Foundation.

That tenure, which included covering the intricacies of government and local issues, was marked by his trademark relationships.

“The Detroit News editorial page had a very adversarial relationship with Mayor Coleman Young when I arrived. But when the editorial page really needed something, we asked Ted to call Bob Berg at the mayor’s office because Coleman Young liked Ted’s editorials,” Burr said. “Ted wrote about the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department, which The News then lauded for its low operating costs compared with other water systems across the nation. This meant Berg would actually return Ted’s calls but not most of the rest of the editorial writers’ calls.”

The path started almost by chance.

Born Aug. 27, 1928, in Ingersoll, Ontario, Mr. Douglas won a writing prize at school and his English teacher suggested he consider journalism, Guthrie said.

In 1943, partly as a result of being unable to serve in the military during World War II, he landed a job at the Woodstock Sentinel-Review. The teen ended up not finishing high school while roving the region as a reporter.

“He had to learn how to be a photographer because it was a very small paper,” his daughter said. “He learned how to do the photographs as well as writing the stories. His experience there was covering rural issues, anything to do with agriculture farming.”

That led to joining the Windsor Star in 1946.

Over the next 22 years, Mr. Douglas covered labor, law courts and City Hall, and was a member of the Ontario Legislature’s parliamentary press gallery for eight years. He also wrote “Wheels,” which was considered the first regularly scheduled automotive column in Canada, his daughter said.

“He told many great stories about the interesting people that he met," she said. "He was very interested in politics and the impact of the decisions that were made there on the population of Ontario.”

The last five years at the Windsor Star, he was the city editor, which required overseeing local reporters and photographers. But Mr. Douglas “wanted to get back to his roots of reporting the news,” his daughter said.

Sandra Silfven, former copy editor and features writer at The News, befriended him during his stint at the paper.

"Ted flourished as a reporter and editorial writer at The Detroit News at a time when big city newspapers sent writers all over the world. And being a thrifty Scotsman, he never abused his expense account," she said. "He often told the story of being reamed out by the publisher for not flying first class. He also was proud of telling his wife Margaret that he was so darn opinionated because he was paid to have opinions. He was a class act."

After retiring in the 1990s, Mr. Douglas became more active in his community in Ontario.

He served on the board of an Essex County library co-operative, chaired a library board when a Windsor Library branch was built, led a Goodfellows Club school breakfast program with his wife and drove for a Meals on Wheels program relatives said.

The former licensed pilot also volunteered with the Canadian Aviation Museum at Windsor International Airport.“Giving back to his community in return for the success he received — that was what he was all about in his retirement years,” Guthrie said.

Another interest was woodworking and antique furniture refinishing. He crafted some 40 grandfather clocks, after learning through reading, his daughter said.

Mr. Douglas also embraced tinsmithing, which he taught at a museum in Amherstburg, relatives said.

“Ted once showed me some of his tinsmith works and I expressed interest in his lanterns,” Burr said. “He very graciously gifted me one, which I have kept to this very day.”

Mr. Douglas remained a voracious reader and branched out into photography, and mastering landscapes and learning new techniques. “He also taught himself Photoshop in his 80s,” Guthrie said. “He knew more about Photoshop than I do, and I’m a computer professional.”

Besides his daughter, other survivors include children Margaret Anne “Peg” Perry and Robert Andrew Douglas; a sister, Helen Smith; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. His wife, to whom he was married 71 years, died in 2021.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 23 at the Canadian Aviation Museum.

