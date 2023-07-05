UM's Santa Ono joins Gerald Ford presidential foundation's board

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to have University of Michigan President Santa Ono join its ranks.

The board approved Ono's selection during its June meeting at the foundation's Grand Rapids headquarters, according to a Wednesday foundation press release.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have President Ono contribute his great talents and experience to our dynamic board,” said Ford Presidential Foundation Board Chair Mike Jandernoa in a statement. “Not only will his leadership on the board strengthen the historic ties between President Ford’s alma mater and his Presidential Foundation, but his international reputation will also help us broaden our Foundation’s reach. We’re excited to build on the close relationship we have long enjoyed with the University of Michigan.”

Ono is the former president of the University of British Columbia.

The foundation works closely with the UM half of the Ford Presidential Library in Ann Arbor as well as the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy on the school’s Ann Arbor campus.

“I am profoundly humbled and honored to join in service with the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation’s Board of Trustees,” Ono said. “Together, we will continue to build on President Ford’s legacy of citizenship and service, leadership, engagement and integrity.”

mgaudet@detroitnews.com