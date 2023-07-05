What is an ozone or clean air action day in Michigan?

Southeast Michigan has experienced a marked increase so far this summer in what the state calls clean air action days, when weather conditions may cause the air quality to be unhealthy for some people, including the elderly, children, those with chronic respiratory diseases and adults who work outdoors.

Clean air action days are declared by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, but there is no pollution reading that triggers the alerts, spokesman Hugh McDiarmid Jr. said Wednesday. The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments still calls these by their former name — ozone action days.

"It’s when the forecast indicates that conditions are right for the formation of ground-level ozone," McDiarmid said. "So an ozone alert is more like a weather watch. ... Conditions are right for the formation of ozone. Then they’ll call an alert."

Ground-level ozone is formed when nitrogen oxides or NOx and volatile organic compounds, known as VOC, react with each other on warm, sunny and non-breezy days. VOCs evaporate easily and emissions result from the use of industrial solvents and degreasing agents, consumer paint and cleaning products and the evaporation of gasoline. NOx emissions come from cars, trucks, power plants and industrial settings where fuel is burned.

Residents are encouraged to reduce ozone formation during the day by delaying mowing their lawns, driving less, not refueling their vehicles and using less electricity.

Formerly known as ozone action days, the name was changed to cover air pollution from fine particulates, such as wildfire smoke components, in addition to ozone.

"The action day is essentially the same as the old ozone action day," McDiarmid said. "We changed the name of the program to from ozone action day to clean air action day to allow us to include fine particulates in the forecast. So the forecasting program is ... essentially the same, but covers both ozone and particulates."

Smoke from Canadian wildfires last week triggered a string of clean air action days in Metro Detroit. The air quality index was 122 in Detroit as of Wednesday evening, in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, according to AirNow.gov.

