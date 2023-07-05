Ypsilanti man, 34, in critical condition after rescue from Huron River

A man is in critical condition after being pulled from the Huron River in Ann Arbor's Bandemer Park Tuesday, police said.

Officers at the park were called at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male being pulled out of the river near the park's dock, they said.

First responders rendered life-saving measures at the scene and he was taken to a hospital.

Authorities said the victim is a 34-year-old Ypsilanti man and the investigation into what happened to him is ongoing.

