1 dead, 10 hurt in single-vehicle crash on I-96 Thursday in Ingham County

One person is dead and 10 others are injured after the passenger van they were in crashed early Thursday on Interstate 96 in Ingham County, officials said.

Ingham County sheriff's deputies were called at about 6:30 a.m. to a location on westbound I-96 in Wheatfield Township south of Williamston for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

They arrived and found a 15-passenger van had rolled over and some of its occupants had been ejected.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 25-year-old man was driving the van when he lost control of the vehicle, drifted into the median, and then overturned multiple times.

Officials said a 28-year-old man died in the crash and 10 other people were taken to a hospital. They said two of the passengers, a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, are listed in critical condition.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing but they do not believe that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at (517) 676-8202.

