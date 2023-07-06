1 dead in Ypsilanti Twp. stabbing, suspect in standoff with police

A 44-year-old man is dead and his suspected killer has barricaded himself in a Ypsilanti Township apartment with a gun, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called early Thursday morning to a location in the 2000 block of International Drive for a report of a stabbing. Officials said they are investigating and it's not clear what led up to the stabbing.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is a 27-year-old man and he continues to hold police at bay. They also said they confirmed that he is armed. Earlier Thursday, police said he barricaded himself and another person in a nearby apartment.

Officials said at about 10 a.m. that the second person who was in the apartment with the suspect has been evacuated to safety.

Neighbors have been evacuated and police ask everyone to avoid the area.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez