Armored truck flips over on Michigan freeway, spilling money everywhere

An armored truck dropped bags of money along the side of eastbound Interstate 96 on Wednesday after the truck's driver wasn't able to stop before a backup and lost control, flipping the truck.

According to Michigan State Police, the truck clipped another vehicle before losing control and overturning into a ditch. The occupants of the truck experienced only minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, MSP said.

The crash took place near Waverly Road in Windsor Township. In photos from the crash site, bags of what appear to be thousands and thousands of pennies can be seen thrown from the truck. It is not clear if any paper bills were in the truck or if coins other than pennies were present.

Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to questions about how officials accounted for the contents of the truck.