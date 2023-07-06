Bomb threat made against Walmart store in West Michigan, state police say

A Walmart in West Michigan was evacuated Thursday after a bomb threat against the store was phoned in, state police said.

Troopers with the state police's Wayland post are investigating the threat against the Walmart in Hastings, which is in Barry County. Hastings is about 38 miles southeast of Grand Rapids and about 43 miles west of Lansing.

Officials said bomb-detecting canines have been called to search the store. In the meantime, authorities ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.

They also said an unknown person called the store directly and made the bomb threat.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez