'Heartbroken' family of slain 2-year-old plans vigil

Detroit — Wynter Cole Smith's "heartbroken" relatives said they're planning a vigil for the 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a field on the city's east side Wednesday following a statewide search by police and volunteers after she'd reportedly been kidnapped from her Lansing apartment.

The grieving family also called for tougher legislation to ensure that people convicted of violent crimes remain in prison, after the man police say kidnapped Wynter, 26-year-old Rashad Trice, was charged as a four-time habitual offender.

Trice was arraigned Wednesday from his hospital bed and charged with beating and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend before police said he kidnapped Wynter, the victim's daughter. According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, he is on probation from an August 2021 incident in which he pleaded guilty to five felonies, including assaulting/resisting a police officer and felonious assault. He's scheduled to remain on probation for those crimes until January, state records show.

Brice has other convictions out of Livingston County, although records were not immediately available.

Following Wynter's kidnapping, an Amber Alert sparked a statewide search by multiple local, state and federal police agencies and volunteers that ended at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday when her body was found by the FBI in an area near Coleman A. Young International Airport on the city's east side.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousins, niece and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith," the family said in a statement. "Wynter's brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily; and we will grieve her death forever."

The family thanked law enforcement and the Dock Ellis Foundation, a nonprofit that helps find missing minorities, and added: "In remembering Wynter, we believe that is necessary to help make sure that this kind of tragedy never again touches any other family. Anywhere. We ask the State Legislature and Governor Whitmer to consider legislation that further ensures that multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison as they are tragically a threat to all of us."

A vigil for Wynter is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Knodell and Erwin Streets, near the site where the girl's body was found. At the scene Thursday, men claiming to be FBI agents interviewed neighbors and canvassed the area, asking journalists to refrain from photographing them because they were undercover.

Neighbors mowed the grass near a utility pole not far from where Wynter's body was discovered. Balloons were affixed to the pole, while stuffed animals and other knicknacks were arranged on the grass.

Ingham County authorities charged Trice with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, aggravated domestic violence and other crimes. Trice, who is being held without bond, is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. July 13 and a preliminary examination at 8:30 a.m. July 20 before 54-A District Court Judge Kristen Simmons.

Wynter was reported missing from her Lansing apartment at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, after police say her mother was sexually assaulted and stabbed by Trice. The alleged victim managed to stab Trice in the lower abdomen during the attack, Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee said.

Wynter's 1-year-old brother was in the apartment during the assault. Police said Trice took Wynter, stealing his ex-girlfriend's white 2013 Chevrolet Impala and driving toward Metro Detroit. An Amber Alert was issued, and police throughout Michigan were told to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

On Monday morning, a Detroit Police source familiar with the investigation told The Detroit News that Trice's cell phone pinged on the city's west side near the suspect's uncle's house. Police searched the uncle's house, the source said, but by then Trice was headed east, according to cell phone data, the source said.

At 4:45 a.m. Monday, about five hours after Trice allegedly left the Lansing apartment with Wynter, St. Clair Shores police officers on patrol spotted the suspect's car driving on Harper near Nine Mile. According to police, a chase ensued that ended when Trice tried to slam his car into a police cruiser. Police say Trice tried unsuccessfully to grab an Eastpointe officer's gun before police used a Taser on him and took him to a hospital.

Lansing police officials said Thursday Trice had been released from the hospital and moved to the Ingham County Jail in Mason.

Staff writer Charles E. Ramirez contributed.

