State to Great Lakes property owners: Time to remove temporary sandbags

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has requested residents who live along the Great Lakes to remove sandbags they placed on the shorelines in 2020.

The request is in response to concerns of deteriorating sandbags, the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

Deteriorating sandbags have the possibility of leaving behind plastic materials along the shoreline, said Hugh McDiarmid, communications manager for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

"The sand isn't an issue, it's mostly the plastic bags material that that the burlap is infused with," McDiarmid said. "Once that breaks down, you put plastic material like microplastics on the beaches and in the water and that's what we're trying to avoid."

Microplastics have been found in fish and birds throughout the Great Lakes.

In 2020, the state environmental department issued temporary permits for the sandbags for homeowners to prevent erosion of their lakefront property amid high water levels on Lakes Michigan, Huron, Erie and Superior.

"There was significant property damage that the people were desperate to protect themselves and that's why we relaxed the rules and expedited the permitting process," McDiarmid said Wednesday about the 2020 temporary sandbags permits.

Residents who installed sandbags under the EGLE permits are required to remove the sandbags when the water falls below the ordinary high-water mark.

McDiarmid said water levels in Lakes Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie have sustained water levels below their high-water marks. Residents along Lake Superior can continue to keep their sandbags in place as the Lake Superior water levels are still higher than normal, according to the state environmental agency.

"There were about 450 temporary permits that were issued back in 2020 and we want to communicate with all those property owners, the lakes are down to normal levels again. If you haven't removed your sandbags, you're required to, and we have some guidance on how to do that," he said.

Sandbags can be cut open, dumped and stripped of the burlap plastic material to prevent the plastic lining from littering the shoreline, McDiarmid said.

Property owners on Lakes Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie who installed sandbags under a state permit or without a permit, can expect to be contacted regarding sandbag removal in the next upcoming weeks.

