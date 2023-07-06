Monroe County KOA campground permanently closes lake after latest drowning

A private campground in southern Monroe County permanently closed the swimming lake on its property on Wednesday, one week after a fatal drowning, and is offering refunds to guests who are interested in canceling their reservations through September.

The Monroe County/Toledo North KOA Holiday on Tunnicliffe Road in Petersburg announced the closure on its website and social media channels. While at least three drownings, two fatal, have occured at the campground in the last few years, an official reason for the lake's closure, however, was unclear.

"While all other campground amenities and activities will remain open, we understand this may impact our guests," the campground said in a statement on Facebook. "Therefore, we're offering full refunds to guests who want to cancel their reservation between July 5 and September 4, 2023."

The closure comes one week following the death of Anthony Lavelle Shores Jr., 18, of Pickerington, Ohio, who drowned in the lake. Shores, according to authorities, was recovered from the water by staff and guests, but was pronounced deceased after medics performed life-saving measures.

In July 2022, Detroiter Jaylen Christopher Hill, 15, was recovered from the reservoir by dive team members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, after the teenager was reported missing for about 20 minutes. He was later pronounced dead at a Toledo hospital, officials said.

In June 2021, sheriff deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning in the pond and found the victim within minutes, who was later transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Ohio, authorities reported.

The KOA campground is located about 56 miles southwest of Detroit.

A call to inquire of the lake's closure on the campground Thursday morning was not immediately returned. Other details were not released.

