Fatal shooting of Roscommon County man by police under investigation

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a northern Michigan man who was shot Wednesday by a police officer in Roscommon County, officials said.

They said the deceased has been identified as Barry Eugene Phillips, 53, of Prudenville. The community is located on Houghton Lake and about 185 miles northwest of Detroit.

According to authorities, a Denton Township Police officer and a Roscommon County Sheriff's deputy were called at about 10:42 p.m. Wednesday to a home in Prudenville for a wellness check.

They arrived and found Phillips outside of his residence and armed with a gun. The two officers tried to convince Phillips to drop the weapon, but he went into his home and retrieved a long gun, officials said.

Police said Phillips then pointed the rifle at the police before the township officer fired his weapon and struck the man.

Investigators said the two officers rendered life-saving measures until medics took Phillips to a hospital in West Branch where he was pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting at the request of the Denton Township Police Department.

Officials said the police officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the department's policy.

