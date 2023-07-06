Suspect in fatal July 4th Ypsilanti stabbing arrested

A Ypsilanti man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate on July 4 has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

James Lee Trussell, 19, was arrested Wednesday and prosecutors have charged him with murder, a life felony, they said. He has yet to be arraigned in court on the charge.

Officers were called at about 11:58 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 800 block of Green Road for a report of a stabbing, according to authorities. They arrived and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.

Police rendered first aid, but the victim died at the scene, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim and his temporary roommate, identified as Trussell, were in an argument that escalated and the suspect allegedly stabbed him, officials said.

On Wednesday, investigators said they were looking for Kyrah Tate, 19, for questioning in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Anyone with information about the incident or Tate's whereabouts should call the Ypsilanti Police Department tip line at (734) 292-5429.

