Wynter Smith kidnap suspect had run-ins with multiple police agencies in recent years

The man accused of abducting a 2-year-old girl found dead Wednesday on Detroit’s east side after allegedly sexually assaulting her mother has a violent criminal past that includes domestic violence, assault, and resisting and obstructing police in at least five Michigan counties, court records show.

Detroiter Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, now faces multiple charges in a sixth county, Macomb, for allegedly fleeing and eluding police in St. Clair Shores, slamming a car into a police cruiser and attempting to disarm an Eastpointe police officer when he was arrested hours after Lansing police said he snatched the daughter of an ex-girlfriend.

The abduction late Sunday triggered a middle-of-the-night Amber Alert hours before Trice was arrested Monday in St. Clair Shores without the child in the vehicle. The toddler, Wynter Cole Smith, was found dead Wednesday in an overgrown alley near Marcus and Erwin avenues in Detroit.

Trice is a habitual offender and had run-ins with police in Clinton, Ingham, Livingston, Monroe and Wayne counties in incidents that ranged from driving violations to felonious assault to assaulting police officers with a motor vehicle, according to court records reviewed by The Detroit News.

The records show Trice was first sentenced to 224 days in jail for domestic violence and attempted resisting, assaulting or obstructing a police officer in Monroe County stemming from a May 23, 2021 arrest.

A week later, on May 31, 2021, Trice was arrested for obstructing police in Clinton County. He was sentenced to attempted assaulting, resisting and obstructing police and was given a year in jail for that offense, records show.

But in August 2021, he was again charged with assault and obstructing Michigan State Police in Livingston County, according to court records.

After that incident in Handy Township near Fowlerville, Trice pled guilty and admitted in court records that he "fled two police officers in a motor vehicle, assaulted two officers w/ a motor vehicle, resisted/obstructed 2 officers and operated a motor vehicle w/o a license," according to Livingston County court records.

A Livingston County judge sentenced Trice to two years of probation in January 2022 for fleeing police, felonious assault and assaulting, resisting and obstructing police. Trice pled guilty to six counts in that case.

Trice was again arrested less than three months later by Lansing police for fleeing police and misdemeanor assault, court records show. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail in April 2022 for that offense.

In Ingham County, Trice has been charged with sexually and physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend in her Lansing apartment before stealing her car and kidnapping her toddler, Wynter. Police have said the investigation is ongoing, meaning more charges are possible. He is being held at the county jail in Mason, officials said Thursday.

Michigan Department of Corrections records indicate Trice was supposed to be on probation through Jan. 27, 2024.

On Wednesday, Livingston County Circuit Court Chief Judge Michael Hatty signed a probation violation order hours before Wynter's body was found in Detroit, court records show.

On Thursday, Wynter's family issued a statement that referenced Trice's multiple offenses not resulting in prolonged incarceration.

"We ask the State Legislature and Governor Whitmer to consider legislation that further ensures that multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison as they are tragically a threat to all of us," the statement said.

According to Secretary of State records obtained by The News, Trice also had a long list of issues as a motorist over the years.

His non-commercial driver's license was listed as revoked because he had two or more felony convictions in seven years. The license was revoked starting in May 2022 “until requirements have been met,” the records say. Trice’s license had previously been listed as suspended multiple times.

Trice was convicted on Jan. 7, 2022, through Howell’s 44th Circuit Court for fleeing and eluding officers as well as driving on a suspended, revoked or denied license, according to state records.

He was also convicted on April 22, 2022, through Lansing’s 54A District Court for fleeing and eluding officers on May 30, 2021, records show.

Trice's record also has lesser offenses, including failing to display a valid license, having no proof of insurance and failure to appear in court.

