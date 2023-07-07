How Michigan police agencies enforced distracted driving law in first week

Michigan State Police and Metro Detroit county police agencies have begun enforcing Michigan's new distracted driving law since it went into effect June 30, but it remains unclear how many citations have been issued.

The new law bans drivers from holding cellphones while operating vehicles throughout the state. But county officials said they have given their officers the discretion to mainly issue warnings as drivers get used to the new law and don't have any preliminary statistics.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jennifer Putney said it's too early for the office to have statistics about how many citations are being issued to enforce the law.

The State Police indicated the agency doesn't keep track of individual citations.

"Now that the law is in effect, troopers have the discretion to issue a warning or citation. The goal is to change the driver behavior and ultimately save lives," Lt. Michael Shaw said in a statement.

Shaw added that this is the same approach the State Police uses in enforcing any other violation of the motor vehicle code: giving troopers the flexibility to decide whether to issue a warning or citation depending on the driver's behavior.

"No, the hands free law will not always be a warning first. The hands free law will be treated the same as any other offense. It is up to the trooper if a ticket or warning is the way to change that behavior," he said.

The law went into effect last Friday, making it illegal to hold a phone while operating a vehicle. In the past, Michigan drivers were prohibited from using their phones to send text messages while operating a moving vehicle.

The new law goes much further and generally bans the use of cellphones to do "any task" while driving, including at a stop sign or stoplight. It also specifies that drivers cannot use their phones to send or receive a call, send or receive a text message, watch a video, browse the internet, enter information into a navigation system or "access, read or post to a social networking site."

The penalty for a first violation of the new hands-free law is a $100 civil fine or 16 hours of community service. A second violation brings a $250 fine or 24 hours of community service. Drivers who rack up three or more violations within a three-year period can be ordered by a court to complete a basic driving improvement course.

The penalty doubles if the distracted driver is at fault for an accident.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has spent the first week reminding drivers to put their phones down, but it remains at the discretion of the officers to issue a warning or citation first depending on the situation, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

"There may not be full awareness that this has taken effect, that you can't be holding your phone at all, and the components of the law. So I'm personally taking that approach. But again, we allow our folks to discretion based on the circumstances they encounter," Bouchard said.

In Wayne County, if someone is clearly distracted and not paying attention to the road, it is at the discretion of the officer who pulls them over to issue a citation or warning, said Edward Foxworth III, spokesman for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

"It's better for everybody and those in the community," Foxworth said.

Shaw said an education program was released through social media and a press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office prior the law going into effect.

The mission of the new law is not to issue citations but to prevent road fatalities as part of the Strategic Highway Safety plan, he said.

"The goal is to change driver behavior and ultimately safe lives. Over 1,000 people died on Michigan roadways in 2022 due to preventable crashes. It is our hope this law and the Governors push to fix Michigan roads, will help lower that number and reach the Strategic Highway Safety Plan goal of zero traffic fatalities by 2050," Shaw said.

slewis@detroitnews.com