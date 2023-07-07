Man rescued from Huron River in Ann Arbor Tuesday dies

A man pulled out of the Huron River in Ann Arbor's Bandemer Park Tuesday has died, police said.

Officials said Thursday the man died at a hospital. They said the victim is a 34-year-old Ypsilanti man.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was swimming with friends near the dock when he went under the water and never resurfaced.

He was reportedly underwater for 5 minutes before being pulled out by bystanders, according to authorities.

Officers at the park were called at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive male being pulled out of the river near the park's dock, they said.

First responders rendered life-saving measures at the scene and he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in his death.

