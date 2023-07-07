MICHIGAN

Police seek tips in Thursday armed robbery of Monroe Co. Dunham's Sports store

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an armed man who robbed a Frenchtown Township sporting goods store Thursday.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 6:15 p.m. at the Dunham's Sports store at 2149 NorthTelegraph Road between Stewart and Lasalle roads.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect entered the store, approached a clerk and asked for an item. As the clerk rang the person up, the register opened and the suspect produced a firearm. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled, police said. He was last seen running south.

Deputies were called and a canine unit attempted to track the suspect but was unable to locate him, officials said.

Investigators said the suspect is an older White man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build, tanned skin and short hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, a grey hat, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should call the Detective Bureau of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7530 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

