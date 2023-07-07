Police seek tips in Thursday armed robbery of Monroe Co. Dunham's Sports store

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an armed man who robbed a Frenchtown Township sporting goods store Thursday.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 6:15 p.m. at the Dunham's Sports store at 2149 NorthTelegraph Road between Stewart and Lasalle roads.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect entered the store, approached a clerk and asked for an item. As the clerk rang the person up, the register opened and the suspect produced a firearm. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled, police said. He was last seen running south.

Deputies were called and a canine unit attempted to track the suspect but was unable to locate him, officials said.

Investigators said the suspect is an older White man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build, tanned skin and short hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, a grey hat, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should call the Detective Bureau of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7530 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez