Family of slain toddler endorses one GoFundMe fundraiser after a slew of pages emerge

The family of Wynter Cole Smith, the slain 2-year-old Lansing child who was abducted and found dead three days later in an overgrown alley in Detroit, is asking the public to make donations to one family-endorsed GoFundMe page after a slew of others popped up in the wake of the tragedy.

Ajay Smith, Wynter's father, confirmed Friday he and Symari Cole, Wynter's mother, have authorized an official GoFundMe page, which was organized by Michele D. Fullen, Symari's first cousin.

On the GoFundMe fundraising page, Fullen said she had the permission of maternal grandmother, Willeen Cannon, Wynter's maternal grandmother.

"There is now an official GoFundMe page," family spokesman Michael Bsharah told The Detroit News on Friday afternoon.

More:Feds: 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith strangled with cellphone charger cord

More:Wynter Cole Smith's father: 'I just hope that we can heal'

Bsharah, owner of Bsharah Public Relations, a Royal Oak-based public relations firm representing Sharen Eddings, Wynter's paternal grandmother, and her immediate family, said despite the emergence of multiple GoFundMe accounts, the family is endorsing one organized fundraiser on the online crowdfunding platform.

"This fund will help Wynter's mom and dad as they take the needed time away from work to recover physically, emotionally, and mentally, relocate from the home in which the brutal attack took place, as well as replace the vehicle that was stolen and used by the individual committing this heinous crime," the GoFundMe page says.

At least four GoFundMe pages were actively accepting donations on the crowdfunding platform Friday afternoon, two days Wynter's body was found by the FBI in an area near Coleman A. Young International Airport on the city's east side. One of the GoFundMe pages not authorized by Wynter's parents or grandmother raised more than $5,500 and said "S Cole" was the organizer, suggesting it was Cole, Wynter's mother. That page was later disabled, blocking new donations by Friday evening.

In a Facebook post published just after 6 a.m. Friday, Eddings shared a screenshot of one of the unauthorized GoFundMe pages, which at the time raised $4,474 from 107 donors.

"Fake Page," Eddings said in the post.

More:How FBI found missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith in Detroit

The family's endorsement of one of the GoFundMe campaigns came after the family spokesman initially said they were not endorsing any fundraising efforts "at the moment." The family initially encouraged the public to make donations to the Dock Ellis Foundation, a Black-owned nonprofit that helps find missing minorities that "would help ensure Wynter's memory would be honored appropriately."

"We kindly ask that you redirect all donations intended for Wynter Cole-Smith's honor to the esteemed DocEllis Foundation. This organization has been instrumental in supporting families in need, and we believe it is the perfect avenue to honor Wynter's memory. Your contributions will make a lasting impact and help support causes that are close to our heart," the statement, signed by the Smith family, said in part.

Since 2017, at least three complaints related to GoFundMe were submitted to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, spokesman Danny Wimmer said.

If consumers feel they have donated to a fraudulent cause, they should raise their concerns to GoFundMe and file a consumer complaint with the office’s Consumer Protection Team, especially if there is an issue obtaining a refund, Wimmer said.

On Friday, federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Rashad Trice for allegedly strangling Wynter to death with a cellphone charger.

More:Wynter Smith kidnap suspect had run-ins with multiple police agencies in recent years

Trice was charged with kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death. He also was charged in state court in Lansing with beating and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Symari Cole, Wynter's mother, before aducting the toddler and stealing Cole's car.

Court records show Trice was convicted more than a year ago of domestic violence charges involving Cole in Monroe County.

More:Wynter's alleged kidnapper convicted of assaulting her mother in 2022, records show

Trice also faces multiple charges in Macomb County for allegedly fleeing and eluding police in St. Clair Shores, slamming a car into a police cruiser and attempting to disarm an Eastpointe police officer when he was arrested hours after Lansing police said he snatched Wynter after assaulting Cole.

If convicted of kidnapping resulting in death in the federal case, Trice would be eligible for the death penalty.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar

Staff writer Kara Berg contributed.