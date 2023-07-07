Wynter's alleged kidnapper convicted of assaulting her mother in 2022, records show

Rashad Trice, who allegedly assaulted Symari Cole in a Lansing apartment Sunday before kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter, Wynter Cole Smith, was convicted more than a year ago of domestic violence charges involving Cole in another county, court records show.

Monroe County court records reviewed by The Detroit News show that Trice was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend Cole and for resisting, obstructing or assaulting police in May 2021. He was convicted in 2022.

Wynter, whom police found dead Wednesday in a Detroit east side field after being abducted, is listed as a victim or complainant in the domestic violence case, but was not listed in the charging information. Court records do not indicate how Wynter, an infant at the time, was a victim in the incident.

The charges add to the picture of Trice's criminal past, which includes charges of domestic violence, assault, and resisting and obstructing police in at least five Michigan counties, according to court records.

Records show that Trice was sentenced to 224 days in jail for the Monroe County charges.

In May 31, 2021, Trice was arrested for obstructing police in Clinton County. He was sentenced for attempted assaulting, resisting and obstructing police and was given a year in jail for that offense, records show.

In August 2021, he was again charged with assault and obstructing Michigan State Police in Livingston County, according to court records. After that incident in Handy Township near Fowlerville, Trice pled guilty and admitted in court records that he "fled two police officers in a motor vehicle, assaulted two officers w/ a motor vehicle, resisted/obstructed 2 officers and operated a motor vehicle w/o a license," according to Livingston County court records.

It's unclear why Trice was not in jail then. When Trice was arrested on Monday in St. Clair Shores after a police chase, he was on probation for the August 2021 incident and is scheduled to remain on probation for those crimes until January, state records show.

Police have said the investigation into Wynter's death remains open, and charges have yet to be filed in connection with her death. Investigators vowed that law enforcement "will see that the family gets the justice that they so deserve."

Trice, 26, was arraigned from a hospital bed earlier Wednesday and charged with beating and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cole before police said he kidnapped Wynter. He is in Ingham County Jail in Mason.

Wynter was reported missing from her Lansing apartment at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, after police say Symari Cole was sexually assaulted and stabbed by Trice. Cole managed to stab Trice in the lower abdomen during the attack, police officials said.

Wynter's 1-year-old brother was in the apartment during the assault. Police said Trice took Wynter, stole Cole's white 2013 Chevrolet Impala and drove toward Metro Detroit. An Amber Alert was issued, and police throughout Michigan were told to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Trice was arrested Monday morning after St. Clair Shores police officers on patrol spotted the suspect's car driving on Harper near Nine Mile.

After a massive cross-state, multiple-agency search, Wynter's body was found Wednesday night in an overgrown alley in Detroit.

