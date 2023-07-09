Grand Haven man shot by police responding to suicide call

Police officers in Grand Haven shot and killed a man with a rifle who appeared to be suicidal outside Trinity Grand Haven Hospital early Sunday, according to a news release.

Two officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety found a man in the hospital parking lot armed with a rifle at about 4:30 a.m. The man, 66, of Grand Haven was shot and killed by officers as they tried to intervene, the department said.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and all who were involved in this incident," said Jeff Hawke, director of Grand Haven Public Safety.

hmackay@detroitnews.com