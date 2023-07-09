Ozone Action Day issued for southeast Michigan on Monday

The Detroit News

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued an Ozone Action Day for southeast Michigan on Monday.

The 14th Ozone Action Day of the Year is for high levels of particulate matter and ozone in St. Clair, Macomb, Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Ozone is created by a reaction of nitrous oxides and volatile organic compounds that takes place on hot, sunny days. Temperatures in the upper 80s are forecast for Monday.

Pollutants are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. EGLE recommends that active children and adults and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Nitrous oxides and volatile organic compounds come from sources including vehicle exhaust, paints, fumes from oil and gas refineries and chemical plants.

To help lower pollutant emissions on Ozone Action Days, people can:

∗Delay mowing their lawn until evening or the next day

∗Drive less, telecommute, bike, or walk

∗Avoid refueling their vehicles during daylight hours

∗Delay or combine errands

∗Reduce electricity use

Additional information on Ozone Action Days is available on the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments website.