Plane crash-lands into pond in west Michigan, but no one hurt

A plane crash-landed in a western Michigan pond Saturday morning, but no one was hurt, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office reported on social media.

The plane landed in Hardy Pond in Big Prairie Township, less than an hour north of Grand Rapids, the Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

The two occupants in the plane, an instructor and student, were rescued from the water and uninjured, police said.

The aircraft sank to a depth of over 60 feet after the crash-landing, according to police. Divers assisted in removing the plane from the lake Saturday.

The Big Prairie Fire Department, Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Natural Resources also responded to the incident.

