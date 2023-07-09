UM Police investigate sexual assault on campus

The University of Michigan Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on campus Friday night, according to a crime alert sent Saturday.

The assault happened in the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building around 10 p.m. Friday, according to campus police. A male suspect was banging on a locked exterior door and was granted unauthorized access to the building by someone inside.

He proceeded to follow the victim into a room and sexually assaulted her, campus police said. No other information about the suspect is available at this time.

The Ford Motor Company Robotics Building is located on the north campus at 2505 Hayward Street, Ann Arbor. Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the UM Division of Public Safety and Security at (734) 763-1131 or UM-DPSS-Tips@umich.edu.

