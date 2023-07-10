Man being transported to Michigan to face murder charges escapes in Montana

A man who was being transported to Michigan to face murder charges stemming from a 2011 fatal shooting is at large after escaping from a Montana gas station.

Chadwick Mobley was set to be extradited to Michigan to face first-degree murder charges in connection with a Lapeer County woman's 2011 shooting death for which another man was convicted and is on house arrest awaiting a new trial. Mobley was arrested in Montana last month after he'd fled following an interview by Michigan State Police detectives who were looking into the Nov. 14, 2011 killing of 20-year-old Andrea Eilber.

On Sunday, the Sanders County Sheriff's Office posted a Facebook message warning that Mobley had escaped from a private transport company at the Plains Town Pump Exxon gas station in Plains, Montana. The Sheriff's Office posted a follow-up message Monday warning that Mobley hadn't been caught.

"In these situations sometimes these people find a place to hunker down (hideout) until dark and start moving again," the post warned.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office last month announced they were charging Mobley with first-degree murder in connection with Eilber's killing for which the victim's ex-boyfriend Kenneth Grondin was arrested. A jury found Grondin guilty of first-degree murder, and in 2016 he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Grondin appealed based on faulty language on the jury verdict instruction form, and the appeal was granted in 2018. He was released from prison, and a new trial was ordered. Grondin is on house arrest as he awaits a new trial.

During Eilber's murder investigation, police recovered a cigarette butt in the driveway of the home where the killing occurred, but initially found no DNA match. Last year, detectives resubmitted a DNA sample taken from the cigarette butt to a private Texas private laboratory that specializes in genetic genealogy testing.

In January, according to a search warrant affidavit from a Utah detective seeking a buccal swab to collect Mobley's DNA, "Othram Laboratory notified the Michigan State Police and provided a lead on the DNA. The individual lead they provided is a resident in the State of Utah. It was requested by Othram that this individual's DNA be collected and submitted, to exclude him from being the donor of the cigarette butt DNA profile."

Detectives tracked down Mobley in Utah, who lived in his delivery truck, which he used to deliver products to area Walmart stores, according to the affidavit. After Michigan State Police questioned Mobley about the murder, he went on the lam, authorities said.

Mobley was arrested June 28, by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Libby, Montana, "with the help of a citizen in our county," Sanders County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post. "Lincoln County held the man until the agency with the warrant set up transport. Neither Lincoln or Sanders County is responsible for the escape. The private transport is."

Sanders County Sheriff's officials warned in the post: "Please lock up your vehicles and remove keys from inside them. Lock up outbuildings, property entry gates if possible or you have them. Keep your house locked up even while (you're) inside it."

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN