Dorothy Zehnder, Bavarian Inn matriarch and cookbook author, has died at 101

Melody Baetens

The Detroit News

Dorothy Zehnder: December 1, 1921 — July 9, 2023

Michigan has lost a legend of the culinary and hospitality industry with the death of Bavarian Inn’s Dorothy Zehnder, who died Sunday of natural causes at her home in Frankenmuth. She was 101.

The restaurateur and cookbook author spent most of her life working in Frankenmuth, a small destination town, starting in the 1930s when Bavarian Inn was known as Fischer’s. She was a waitress then, and soon after she met her husband, William “Tiny” Zehnder, they took over the business.

They rebranded it Bavarian Inn and since then the Zehnder family has grown it into one of the highest-grossing independent restaurants in the country, serving nearly 1 million people a year. Open almost daily, including holidays, Bavarian Inn also has a hotel, water park, gift shops and a carryout business.

With more than 85 years in the restaurant industry, Mrs. Zehnder dedicated her life to hospitality.

Mrs. Zehnder will be remembered for her friendly nature, amazing memory and dedication to the German restaurant, where she worked even after turning 100. She would often spend time in the kitchen – keeping an eye on quality control and interacting with the staff – and of course she would visit with customers in the dining room.

“We mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and family matriarch," said Mrs. Zehnder's family in a statement released Monday morning. "We extend our thanks for the support from the Frankenmuth community and ask that you help us remember Dorothy for the amazing woman she was and who will remain in our hearts. Our family will continue to uphold the spirit of Dorothy and her legacy to this community.”

She told The Detroit News in 2021 that the restaurant industry is “fun” and cooking, baking and serving people at Bavarian Inn for 80-plus years was “one of the highlights of my life.”

Her strong memory allowed her to catalog many of the recipes for the business, which is known for fried chicken dinners and other German comfort foods and is especially popular around the Christmas holiday. Generations to come have access to those recipes, many of which were passed down from her mother, in her three cookbooks.

The great-grandmother’s advice for home cooks? Stick to the recipe.

Dorothy Zehnder is preceded in death by her husband William, who died in 2006, her sister Edna Hegenauer and daughter Judy Zehnder Keller. She’s survived by her two children, Bill Zehnder and Roxie Westgate, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church where Mrs. Zehnder was a lifelong member. Details will be announced by the family at a later date. Donations in Zehnder's honor can be made to the church of Frankenmuth City Beautification.

More:Bavarian Inn's matriarch turning 100. How Dorothy Zehnder became the face of Frankenmuth

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens