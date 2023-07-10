Monroe Co. man dies Sunday after being run over by backhoe

A Temperance man is dead after a backhoe he was working on ran over him Sunday in Bedford Township, officials said.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Summerfield Road near Temperance Road, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Elmer Jones, 65, was performing maintenance on his John Deere backhoe tractor when for unknown reasons, police said, the tractor shifted into gear and accelerated. The machine struck Jones, knocked him to the ground and ran over him.

Officials said the tractor continued traveling, striking a tree and crashing into a fence and a neighboring barn until it came to a rest.

Medics took Jones to a hospital in Toledo, Ohio, where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies said the crash remains under investigation. They also said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

