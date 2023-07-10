Police: Monroe Co. Dunham's Sports robbery suspect is parole absconder

An armed man who robbed a Frenchtown Township sporting goods store last week is a parole absconder, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies said.

They said they have identified the suspect in the robbery as Ray Edward Vanlandingham, 55. Detectives said they believe Vanlandingham is in the Monroe and Frenchtown Township area.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said anyone who sees Vanlandingham should call 911 immediately. He said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous; anyone who sees him should not approach him or take action on his own, police said.

Vanlandingham absconded from parole in April, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. The agency also said he has previous convictions for bringing contraband into a prison, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony going back to the 1990s.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Dunham's Sports store at 2149 North Telegraph Road between Stewart and Lasalle roads.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect entered the store, approached a clerk and asked for an item. As the clerk rang the person up, the register opened and the suspect produced a firearm. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled, police said. He was last seen running south.

Deputies were called and a canine unit attempted to track the suspect but was unable to locate him, officials said.

Investigators said the suspect is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build, tanned skin and short hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, a grey hat, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Detective Bureau of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7530 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

