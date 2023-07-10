UM student dies after his scooter crashes with sedan in Ann Arbor

A University of Michigan student is dead after being struck by a car while riding on an electric scooter over the weekend in Ann Arbor, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Oakland Avenue and Hill Street for a report of a crash between a car and a scooter.

Police arrived and found a 21-year-old man with significant head injuries. Authorities said he was taken to a hospital. Staff pronounced him deceased on Sunday, they said.

Officials have identified the victim as Seth Sugar of Deerfield, Ill.

According to a preliminary investigation, Sugar was on a battery-powered, motorized scooter and traveling east on Hill when he crossed the center line near Oakland and caused a head-on collision with a westbound sedan.

Officials said the sedan's driver, a 77-year-old Ann Arbor man, remained at the scene of the crash. He was not injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

