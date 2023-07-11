DNR: Manistee, Wexford Co. wildfire 80% contained

The Detroit News

A wildfire that has burned about 225 acres in northwest Michigan is about 80% contained, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The fire started Monday in Manistee County and spread into Wexford County, officials said. It was reported via a 911 call and it had covered 20 acres by 3 p.m., they said. Manistee County is about 26 miles southwest of Traverse City. Wexford County is east of Manistee County.

By 9 p.m., state DNR officials said the fire was 80% contained.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

DNR officials said the so-called "4 Corners Fire" forced 30 people to evacuate from their homes in the area and has resulted in road closures.

"The fire is fueled by a mix of jack pine, red pine and hardwoods," DNR Resource Protection Manager Don Klingler said in a statement. "The fire danger in the area was extreme due to windy, dry, warm weather and those dry fuels."

Officials also said the DNR has a crew of 18 fighting the fire and getting help from the U.S. Forest Service and fire departments of Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford counties. Four U.S. Forest Service Fire Bosses aircraft and a DNR spotter plane are also aiding in the effort, they said.

The fire comes a little more than a month after a wildfire ripped through more than 2,400 acres in northern Michigan's Crawford County.

DNR officials said on June 6, firefighters contained the "Wilderness Trail Fire" after three days. The fire, sparked by a campfire on private property, began about 1 p.m. on June 3 near Staley Lake in Grayling Township. The township is located about 150 miles north of Lansing.

About 300 people had to be evacuated and Interstate 75 was closed in both directions due to the fire.

And in May, DNR firefighters battled a fire in Wexford County that spread to more than 130 acres. The fire was contained about five hours after it began, officials said. It too was started by a campfire on private property.