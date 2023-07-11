Flint woman, 66, charged with embezzlement after draining man's finances, AG says

A Flint woman faces embezzlement charges after allegedly taking large sums of money from a man she had an affair with as his cognitive state declined, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday.

Constance Marie Roberts, 66, was arraigned Monday in Flint's 67th District Court on four counts of embezzling $100,000 or more from a vulnerable adult and four counts of failure to file taxes after allegedly taking large sums of money and multiple vehicles from the victim, Nessel said in a news release.

Roberts allegedly had a long-term relationship with an unidentified married man 20 years older than her, who would occasionally give Roberts small gifts of money and property. As the victim "started to exhibit cognitive decline," Roberts allegedly drained the victim’s checking and savings accounts, with a combined balance of approximately $3 million dollars, between 2018 and 2021, Nessel said.

Additionally, Roberts, according to authorities, failed to report the income on her Michigan tax returns.

“Many older adults have saved for retirement their entire working lives, and sadly they must also plan to protect their assets from people in their lives who would take advantage of them,” Nessel said. “My office will continue to investigate and prosecute complaints of financial exploitation committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults.”

Each count of embezzlement is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The tax counts are felonies punishable by up to 5 years in prison, the attorney general said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 20.

