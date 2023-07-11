Nessel blames private firm for alleged murderer's Montana escape, launches probe

With an alleged murderer in custody following his escape from a Montana gas station Sunday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel blamed the mishap on the private transport company her agency hired and said she's launched an investigation into how the prisoner managed to slip away.

Chadwick Mobley was captured at about 6 p.m. Monday in Plains, Montana after escaping a day earlier while in the custody of Prisoner Transport Services, the Nashville firm that was bringing Mobley to Michigan to face charges in the 2011 murder of 20-year-old Andrea Eilber in Lapeer County. The victim's ex-boyfriend, Kenneth Grondin, was convicted of the murder and since 2018 has been on house arrest awaiting a new trial after his appeal was granted.

As Nessel investigates how Mobley escaped the transport crew, she said she has deployed special agents from her office to bring the suspect to Michigan to face first-degree murder charges.

"The failure of Prisoner Transport Services to safely and securely transport Mobley to Michigan placed the people of Northwestern Montana in considerable and grave danger," Nessel said in a statement. "This is not the work we expect on behalf of the Michigan Department of Attorney General and we have already begun a thorough review of the failures in this process."

Prisoner Transport Services officials did not immediately return an email Tuesday morning requesting a response.

Michigan State Police focused on Mobley as a suspect in the murder in January, when MSP hired a private firm to test the DNA from a cigarette butt found near the crime scene. The DNA match led investigators to Mobley, who was living in his truck in Utah.

After MSP detectives questioned Mobley in Utah, the suspect fled and was on the lam for weeks. He was arrested June 28 by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Libby, Montana, "with the help of a citizen in our county," Sanders County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post. "Lincoln County held the man until the agency with the warrant set up transport. Neither Lincoln or Sanders County is responsible for the escape. The private transport is."

On Sunday, the Sanders County Sheriff's Office posted a Facebook message warning that Mobley had escaped from the custody of the private transport company at the Plains Town Pump Exxon gas station in Plains, which is about 115 miles southeast of Libby, Montana.

Sanders County Sheriff's on Monday evening posted that Mobley had been arrested at about 6 p.m. in Plains, Montana, about a mile from where the gas station from which he escaped. Authorities lauded residents who saw him and called police.

"Special shout to the citizens that saw and made the call and helped watch. Thank you Plains Police Officer Geenen," said a post on the Sanders County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "... Great work by all, together we made a difference! Not just for our community, but for the victims of the crimes he is suspected of, and being charged with."

Grondin's brother, Kyle Grondin, told The Detroit News Monday that Mobley's escape was "just par for the course for the shoddy way this case has been handled from the start."

The attorney general's release said Prisoner Transport Services "is the only private transfer service available in Montana."

