Police investigating woman's suspicious death in Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti police are investigating a woman's suspicious death after finding her dead during a welfare check.

Officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of North River Street and North Street for a report of a disturbance.

They arrived and found a lone man under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said. They spoke to the man who told them that his spouse was dead at their residence.

Officers went to the home in the 800 block of Armstrong Drive to conduct a welfare check and found a deceased woman.

Investigators said the cause of her death is unknown, but due to previous events and circumstances, they are treating it as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the woman's death should call the Ypsilanti Police Department's tip line at (734) 292-5429.

