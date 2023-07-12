Suspect who shot at St. Clair Co. deputies Tuesday dead

A St. Clair County man is dead after shooting at sheriff's deputies Tuesday and barricading himself in a home, officials said.

A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at about 8 p.m. on Lakeshore Road south of Shorewood Road, according to authorities. The deputy learned the registered owner of the vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant, they said.

The SUV's driver, identified as Jeffery Adams, 35, of Fort Gratiot Township, initially stopped for the deputy but then fled resulting in a slow car chase that ended at Adam's home, police said.

They said Adams got out of the SUV, ran into the home and fired a single shot at deputies through one of the house's windows. Deputies took cover and a second shot was heard.

Police used a drone to canvas the area and determined Adams was still inside the home. They set up a perimeter and asked nearby residents to shelter in place for their safety, officials said.

After investigators obtained a search warrant for the home, deputies used the drone to search inside the house.

Officials found Adams in the home deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, they said. Deputies searched the rest of the home and confirmed he was the only person in it.

Authorities said deputies did not fire any shots during the incident and no other injuries were reported.

"This not the outcome that we hoped for, any loss of life is tragic," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said in a statement. "I would like to commend all of the deputies and departments involved and am relieved that no law enforcement was injured."

