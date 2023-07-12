U.S. Coast Guard, crews spur search for man, 21, who fell overboard on Lake Erie

Authorities from multiple agencies are searching for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard from a boat late Tuesday near Lake Erie's South Bass Island, according to the United States Coast Guard's 9th District.

The unidenitfied man fell from a 27-foot boat around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was separated from the vessel because of winds and currents.

Crews from the United States Coast Guard's Station Marblehead in Ohio, Air Station in Detroit and other agencies' search and rescue crews are searching for the man, said the United States Coast Guard's 9th District in a tweet Wednesday morning.

The agency said it would provide updates once they became available.

No further details were released.

