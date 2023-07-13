MSU to test emergency alert systems Friday morning

Michigan State University is calling on the university community to download the SafeMSU app and enable push notifications by Friday morning for a campus-wide test of the school's emergency alert systems.

The test will take place at 10 a.m. and will include text and email alerts and phone calls along with integrations of the SafeMSU app, MSU Green Light emergency phones and the outdoor weather siren system.

"These advancements to our MSU Alert system are a direct result of listening to feedback from you — our Spartan community," said Marlon Lynch, MSU's chief safety officer, in an email to the university community on Thursday.

Dana Whyte, spokesperson for the Department of Police and Public Safety, emphasized: "It is just a test."

The testing of the emergency system comes as MSU has been working to improve its alert systems after complaints about delayed and vague alerts during the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus and a March 22 incident when a man brandished a knife in downtown East Lansing.

The university tests its emergency systems at the beginning of each semester, Whyte said, but this is to test the integration of the app, the 180 emergency phones on campus and weather siren system.

The test should only take a few minutes, Whyte said.

