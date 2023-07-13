NWS officials probe potential tornado, damage in SW Michigan

National Weather Service officials are investigating whether a tornado touched down late Wednesday in southwest Michigan after strong winds and storms swept through the region, damaging property.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Emergency Management issued a tornado warning for southwest Michigan and reported damage to multiple barns near Kane Road and M-86, about 2 miles southeast of Colon, a village in St. Joseph County, according to Mark Steinwedel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana.

Steinwedel said crews from the agency's regional office in Syracuse, Indiana, which is located about 60 miles southwest of Colon, will survey "damage indicators" to help determine the whether a tornado touched down and to measure the strength of wind impact.

"We're going to survey the damage to that barn to see if it was a downburst wind, a straight-line wind or a true tornado because we haven't gotten any video footage or verification that is was a tornado on the ground," Steinwedel said.

Damage indicators, according to Steinwedel, identify the degree of damage to an area. He said in order to get a rating of how strong winds were, there has to be some visible damage observed.

A tornado watch was issued late Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday for much of southwest, south central and southeast Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Berrien, Hillsdale, Branch, St. Joseph and Cass counties, according to the weather service.

In southeast Michigan, meanwhile, thunderstorms with gusts up to 60 mph and average between a 1/2 to 1 inch. were expected through 3 a.m., the weather agency reported on Twitter.

The warnings have since expired.

Roughlyly 6,000 DTE customers were without power as of 10 a.m., with 450 crews members working towards restoration.

Temperatures are expected to reach mid 70s to low 80s in Metro Detroit with showers and thunderstorms retuning Friday, the weather service said on Twitter.

"Aside from an isolated shower, dry conditions today. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Shower and thunderstorms chances increase again Friday into the upcoming weekend," the agency tweeted.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar