Search for man, 21, who fell from boat into Lake Erie Tuesday suspended

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday suspended its search for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard from a boat near Lake Erie's South Bass Island, officials said.

The unidentified man fell off the boat at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, they said in a tweet. Officials said the man was separated from the vessel because of winds and currents.

Multiple agencies searched for the man for nearly 24 hours, officials said Wednesday. Crews from the Coast Guard's Station Marblehead in Ohio, Air Station in Detroit and other search and rescue crews looked for the man.

