Two Detroit teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Port Huron

Two 15-year-olds from Detroit have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Wednesday of a 19-year-old Port Huron man, police said.

Officers were called at about 6 p.m. Wednesday to a location in the 1300 block of Lapeer Avenue near 13th Street in Port Huron for a report of a shooting, they said.

They arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound, officials said. Medics took the 19-year-old to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers also located two teens in the area who matched the description of the shooting suspect and his accomplice. The two were arrested after a short foot chase, according to authorities.

Police said they searched the area where they believe the incident happened and found a gun that was likely used in the shooting.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects to call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415 or its Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383.

