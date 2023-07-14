Cyclist, 50, with serious injuries after crash in Casco Township

A 50-year-old cyclist was seriously injured Thursday in St. Clair County after colliding with Chevrolet Equinox.

A preliminary investigation and witnesses say the collision happened just after 6 p.m. when both the unidentified cyclist and driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox were traveling northbound near County Line Road and the Interstate 94 overpass in Casco Township.

The cyclist allegedly crossed over into the northbound lane and collided with the Chevrolet Equinox, police said in a news release.

The cyclist, according to police, was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, a 43-year-old Casco Township woman, was not injured.

Further details were not released.

Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, Richmond Lenox EMS and the Ira Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

