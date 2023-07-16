Genesee Co., Michigan, woman wins $6M in instant lottery game

A woman from Genesee County, Michigan, won $6 million in the Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the lucky $300,000,000 Diamond Riches ticket at Pure Market at 8475 Main Street in Whitmore Lake, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The Michigan Lottery said in a news release that the 69-year-old claimed her prize from their office recently.

The woman took the money as a one-time $4.1 million payment. According to the lottery, she had the choice between the lump sum payment or 30 annual payments for the full amount.

“The player plans to save her winnings,” the lottery said.

Tickets for the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game cost $50, with possible prizes spanning $50 up to $6 million. Since the game kicked off in July 2022, $278 million in prizes have been claimed and $54 million in prizes remain, the lottery said.

The $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game is an “instant game,” which netted $1.7 billion in awards to players last year, the lottery bureau said. Tickets are sold at more than 10,000 locations in Michigan.