Man who escaped crew in Montana before recapture charged with 2011 Lapeer County murder

Lapeer — A suspected murderer who slipped away from a private transport in Montana last week before his recapture was charged Monday with a woman's 2011 fatal shooting.

Chadwick Mobley, 42, was arraigned in Lapeer's 71-A District Court on first-degree murder, felony murder and felony firearm charges stemming from the Nov. 14, 2011, killing of 20-year-old Andrea Eilber, who was bound to a chair in the basement of her aunt and uncle's Mayfield Township home and shot once in the head.

After the killing, police arrested Eilber's friend Kenneth Grondin, who was 19 years old at the time and had dated the victim. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and in 2016 he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Grondin was released from prison after his appeal was granted and remains on house arrest awaiting a new trial.

DNA taken from a cigarette butt recovered by police near the crime scene was examined in 2022, leading Michigan State Police detectives to Mobley, who was living in his truck in Utah. After MSP questioned Mobley about Eilber's murder, he went on the lam.

Mobley was arrested June 28 by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Libby, Montana. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office sent a private company, Prisoner Transport Services, to pick up the prisoner and bring him to Michigan to face murder charges.

Nessel said she was investigating how the prisoner managed to escape.

A probable cause conference for Mobley is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 28 before Lapeer County District Judge Laura Barnard.

