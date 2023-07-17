Haze should lift later Monday in SE Mich., air to improve mid-week, says NWS

The haze is back from hundreds of uncontrolled Canadian wildfires but it should clear out later this evening, said the National Weather Service's Detroit office.

The weather service said the haze should lift later Monday evening, but didn't provide a specific timeframe. Fresh air will be moving in from a cold front that may also be bring some rain showers and possible thunderstorms north of I-69.

"The smoke is going to clear out later this evening and the air quality should be improving heading into tomorrow into the mid week," said Trent Frey, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office.

An air quality alert was extended through Monday, warning residents in several counties about elevated levels of particulate matter due to wildfire smoke from Canada. As of late June, 490 fires were burning across Canada, with 255 of them considered to be out of control.

The haze has been ongoing issue this summer for not just southeast Michigan, but the entire Midwest and East Coast. In late June through early July, lingering haze forced some local summer camps to move indoors and pools to close.

Earlier haze coverage:Air quality alert extended in Michigan because of Canadian wildfire haze. When conditions may improve

Monday's air quality alert, or action day, was declared by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, means pollutants are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Action days can be assigned for ozone, particulate matter, or both pollutants, said Stephanie Hengescach, a meteorologist in the state's environmental air quality division. More than a dozen ozone alerts have been issued so far this year.

The concentration of particulate matter in southeast Michigan is the major cause of reduced visibility and component of urban and regional haze.

According to the National Weather Service's alert, children, adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma and heart disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

"Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with filters," the alert suggested for residents in Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Monday's weather is expected to be hazy and dry with temperatures reaching the low 80s and dropping to mid 50s in the evening, according to the weather service.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com