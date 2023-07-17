Community, tribal colleges to host events for adults interested in free tuition program

Michigan began offering a program for working-age adults to go back to college two years ago, but only about 1 in 5 students accepted into the program have enrolled in college, and even fewer have earned a degree or certificate.

That's why 27 community and tribal colleges in Michigan will be hosting events this week to provide "a one-stop shop" for adults who are interested in Michigan Reconnect, the state's free tuition scholarship program for adults seeking a certificate or degree.

It will be the first "Reconnect on Campus" event since Michigan Reconnect was announced in 2021 to help adults who are often balancing a job and family get on a pathway to a better career. And it comes at a time when eligibility for the program has recently expanded.

"There are a lot of people who are signing up for (Michigan) Reconnect," said Sarah Szurpicki, director of Michigan's Office of Sixty by 30, which is working to arm 60% of the state's residents with a degree or certificate by 2030. "They are going to our website and signing up. But they are not quite taking the next step to enroll. We wanted to design a strategy ... that was really about helping get people all the way to the door of the college."

Szurpicki was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and other higher education and economic development leaders on Monday during a virtual press conference to highlight the coordinated week-long event at community colleges across the state. The event is designed to help students overcome any barriers they might have in enrolling in Michigan Reconnect.

While programs may differ at the colleges, Reconnect on Campus events may include discussions around financial aid, choosing a degree or the enrollment process. Some are virtual, others are in-person, and all are free.

"This Reconnect on Campus Week is about connecting the people Michigan to economic opportunities," said Gilchrist. "Postsecondary education and skills training help families secure great paying-jobs, they bring businesses to Michigan and they create vibrant, thriving communities where everyone is proud to call home."

Since the Sixty by 30 goal was set in 2019, Michigan's post secondary attainment rate has increased to 50.5% from just over 44% when the goal was set, which means Michigan is on track to meet the goal, Gilchrist said.

Michigan's proposed 2024 state budget for Michigan Reconnect includes $65.2 million, along with $70 million to expand the program by lowering the eligible student age from 25 to 21, according to Erica Quealy, spokeswoman for Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Lowering the eligible age will allow 350,000 more Michigan residents to apply to the program, Gilchrist said.

The 2024 state budget also includes, for the first time, the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which will provide up to $2,000 annually, up to two years, to eligible students in a Michigan career training program, up to $2,750 annually, up to three years, to eligible students attending a Michigan community college and more for students seeking a four-year degree at public and private universities.

More than 4.1 million working-age Michigan residents do not have a degree, according to Susan Corbin of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

"Michigan Reconnect was designed to ensure that working-age Michiganders who do not have a degree ... have an equal opportunity to earn an associate's degree or a skills certificate with free or deeply-discounted tuition," said Corbin.

Since the program began in February 2021, 123,000 Michigan residents have been accepted into the program. Of those, 27,000 people have enrolled, or 22%, and at least 2,800 residents have earned a degree or certificate, or about 3%.

Corbin said the week-long events are part of "a statewide effort to connect working-age adults with resources they need to enroll and complete their community college journey. Events will vary from college to college but could include filling out the FAFSA form to get financial aid, enrolling in classes and support services to help adult students balance school with the rest of their life.

"We like to think of our first Reconnect on Campus Week as a one-stop shop event at your nearby community or tribal colleges where eligible working age adults can get started on achieving their educational and professional dreams," Corbin said.

Officials said it's not clear if another Reconnect on Campus will be held again next year; it depends on the success of this year's event.

Michigan Reconnect has been a "big win" for adult learners, their families, the state and community colleges, which keep the talent pipeline flowing in communities where they are located, said Brandy Johnson, president of the Michigan Community College Association.

The program has stabilized enrollment at community colleges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said. With fewer traditional students attending college immediately after high school, and more adult learners enrolling, community colleges have had to meet new needs of students. The average age of a Michigan community college student is 25.7 and more than 36% are 25 or older.

"That means they have to balance work and family life and we have to meet them where they are," Johnson. "Michigan Reconnect has swung open the door for many people who didn't think they'd ever have the opportunity to pursue their dreams. As we work to encourage more to enroll, we need to provide these adult learners with all the assistance we can."

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com