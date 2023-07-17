A unique bond: Michigan State Trooper adopts stray dog she rescued in Antrim Co.

The Detroit News

A twist of fate may have led a stray northern Michigan dog to her fur-ever home with a Michigan State Police trooper.

Officials said Sunday Trooper Kayla Moore with the Gaylord Post was called to respond to a report of an abandoned dog.

Moore was able to coax the dog into her vehicle and planned to take her to an animal shelter. But on the way, "something special happened," officials said. "They formed a bond."

After they arrived at the Antrim County Animal Shelter, they said Moore decided to fill out an application to adopt her new friend and named her "Rosie." They also said Rosie was part of a litter for which the MSP Canine Teams have been searching.

Officials said the shelter has numerous dogs available for adoption and urge anyone who wants to give one a new home to call (231) 533-6421.